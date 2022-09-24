New AIIMS director M Srinivas issues order on submitting e-files except for confidential ones

A day after being appointed as the director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here, M Srinivas on Saturday issued an order on submitting files in electronic mode, except for the confidential ones.

Srinivas, who did noteworthy work during his tenure as the Dean of ESIC Hospital and Medical College in Hyderabad, is now entrusted with the job of steering the country's most sought-after medical institute. ''All concerned are hereby informed that henceforth all the files be submitted to the undersigned in e-file mode only unless the matter is confidential and cannot be submitted in e-filing mode,'' the office memorandum issued by the newly-appointed director said. Srinivas is also learnt to have visited the paediatric surgical ward and AB5 ICU at AIIMS, and spoke to the doctors and staff posted there, who found him down to earth and simple. Dr Srinivas was a professor in the Department of Pediatric Surgery at AIIMS Delhi before he joined ESIC Hospital and Medical College in Hyderabad in 2016 on deputation.

Bringing down referrals to private hospitals, and starting biometric attendance system and MBBS and post-graduate courses in 22 departments and 12 super speciality courses, he had taken several initiatives which helped transform the institution and make the services more streamlined and people-friendly.

Srinivas, who had not applied for the top post at AIIMS, was selected ahead of several illustrious names that were doing the rounds. An order, dated September 23, stated that the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) had approved the ''appointment of Dr M Srinivas, Dean, ESIC, Medical College and Hospital, Sanathnagar, Hyderabad to the post of Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi... for a period of five years, w.e.f, the date of assumption of charge of the post, or till attaining the age of 65 years, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest''.

