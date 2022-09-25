Left Menu

Consent to exchange of employees, AP tells Telangana

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 25-09-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 25-09-2022 15:44 IST
Amaravati, Sep 25 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh government has asked neighbouring Telangana to give its consent for exchange of employees between the two states on a permanent basis to once for all settle a long-pending issue, post-bifurcation.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma wrote a letter to his Telangana counterpart Somesh Kumar stating that 1,808 employees working in AP would like to go to the neighbouring state.

Similarly, 1,369 employees of Telangana had exercised their option to work in AP.

“As far as employees are concerned, the reorganisation of the state was an unexpected event that impacted their lives and careers, affecting the work-life balance. Many employees who wanted to be in a particular state for various reasons like medical treatment, spouse employment, children’s education, etc., have been dislocated, leaving them in a state of dissatisfaction and despondency,” Sharma pointed out.

Addressing the concerns of these employees on humanitarian grounds, as a one-time measure, is a desirable remedial action, he said.

The AP Chief Secretary said there was a clear picture before the governments for the first time of the magnitude of the problem.

He said the AP government has called for options from employees interested in going to Telangana on a permanent basis and, accordingly, 1,808 exercised the option.

The AP government decided to issue no-objection certificate to these employees to go to Telangana, Sharma added.

“By exchanging these employees through inter-state transfer, the two states can once for all settle a long-pending issue. I request you to convey the consent of Telangana government at an early date for the exchange of employees who exercised their option to go from one state to another on a permanent basis,” the AP Chief Secretary said.

