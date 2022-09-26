Udupi beach drowning: Body of missing student found

The body of a student, who was missing in the sea at Hoode beach near Malpe in Udupi district, was found on the shore on Monday, police sources said.

Two students drowned and the other was missing after they ventured into the sea for a swim on Sunday evening. They were washed away after getting caught in the current and high waves in the sea.

Malpe police identified the deceased as Shrikar Gupta from Vishakhapatnam. The other two who were drowned along with him are Nishant and Shanmuga, both from Bengaluru.

Nishant, Shanmukha and Shrikar were among the group of 15 students who had gone to the beach for a weekend outing.

All the students were from the international centre for applied sciences (ICAS) of the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) at Manipal.

Local fishermen, fire service personnel and the police took part in the search for the missing student. Udupi district superintendent of police Hakay Akshay Machhindra said the students had gone for a swim at an isolated and unsafe location at the beach which is not frequented by people. He advised tourists and students not to venture into the sea from unsafe spots.

