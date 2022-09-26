Nine killed in school shooting in Russia's Izhevsk - Investigative Committee
Reuters | Izhevsk | Updated: 26-09-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 14:24 IST
A gunman killed nine people at a school in the Russian city of Izhevsk on Monday before committing suicide, Russia's investigative committee said in a statement.
The victims included five school children, two teachers and two security guards, it said.
