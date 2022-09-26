Left Menu

School bus overturns in Thane, all students safe

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-09-2022 14:46 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 14:46 IST
Thane, Sep 26 ( PTI) As many as 15 students had a narrow escape when a private bus ferrying them to a school overturned in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, police said.

The accident took place at Green City in Ambernath town around 7 am, senior police inspector Ashok S Bhagat said.

The bus was of a private operator and not engaged by the school, he said.

A video surfaced on social media which showed the bus overturning at a bend.

After the accident, some people rushed there to help and pulled the children out of the vehicle.

''All the children are safe,'' the police official said.

