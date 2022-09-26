School bus overturns in Thane, all students safe

Thane, Sep 26 ( PTI) As many as 15 students had a narrow escape when a private bus ferrying them to a school overturned in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, police said.

The accident took place at Green City in Ambernath town around 7 am, senior police inspector Ashok S Bhagat said.

The bus was of a private operator and not engaged by the school, he said.

A video surfaced on social media which showed the bus overturning at a bend.

After the accident, some people rushed there to help and pulled the children out of the vehicle.

''All the children are safe,'' the police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)