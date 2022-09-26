Left Menu

MP: Snake travels to school in girl's backpack!

PTI | Datia | Updated: 26-09-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 22:34 IST
MP: Snake travels to school in girl's backpack!
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Uma Rajak, a class 10 student in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district, knows the touch of the school books but she was startled when she felt something soft in her backpack. When a teacher emptied the contents of Rajak's school bag on the playground, a snake fell out, causing panic among students and teachers, an official said on Monday. The incident occurred in Badoni town's Government High School on September 22 but came to light on Monday after a video went viral. District Education Officer (DEO), UN Mishra, said the snake had entered the girl's backpack at her home. The video clip shows a teacher vigorously shaking the school bag and after a while, a snake, around one-and-a-half feet long, falls on the ground. It soon disappeared into the bushes.

