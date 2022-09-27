Left Menu

Application Closes Soon: University of Canberra, VC's Social Champion Scholarship

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir The University of Canberra UC in Australia has announced that the application window to its Vice-Chancellors Social Champion Scholarship will close on 9th October 2022. Scholarship applications submitted without an offer letter from the University of Canberra will not be processed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2022 11:12 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 11:12 IST
New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) The University of Canberra (UC) in Australia has announced that the application window to its Vice-Chancellor’s Social Champion Scholarship will close on 9th October 2022. The applications opened on 01st April 2022 with three scholarships offered to international students intending to commence at UC in Semester One, 2023. The total combined value of the scholarship is up to $200,000 (approximately up to Rs. One Crore) per student. This includes tuition fees for the course duration, on-campus accommodation, and a yearly allowance of $10,000 (Australian dollars). The Vice-Chancellor’s Social Champion Scholarship will cover all major expenses that are a part of studying in Australia. Students interested can apply for the scholarship before the due date in two easy steps: Step 1: The student must have an offer letter from the University of Canberra for Semester 1 2023. If they do not have an offer, they may apply through an Education Agent or directly online by following the process using the link: www.canberra.edu.au/future-students/apply-to-uc/international-student-applications. Step 2: If the student has an offer letter from the University of Canberra, they may proceed to complete the supplementary form. This includes a personal statement. Scholarship applications submitted without an offer letter from the University of Canberra will not be processed. The link to the supplementary form is available below: www.canberra.edu.au/campaign/vice-chancellors-social-champion-scholarship/application-form For more information about the VC's Social Championship Scholarship, students may contact scholarships@canberra.edu.au. The Vice-Chancellor’s Social Champion Scholarships will be offered to students who excel not only academically, but also demonstrate leadership characteristics and a passion for social equity. The scholarship aims to encourage financially challenged students who want to further their undergraduate or postgraduate studies and make a positive difference in the community.

