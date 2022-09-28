Left Menu

AIFF to adopt golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium to nurture talent in Arunachal Pradesh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 15:58 IST
AIFF to adopt golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium to nurture talent in Arunachal Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

The AIFF would adopt the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium near Itanagar on a long-term lease for nurturing talent at the grassroots level, hoping that the move will help in unearthing talent.

The AIFF will short-list 100 schools in the region for the grassroots development programme while the 17,000-capacity stadium at Yupia will be developed to host various national and international matches. A memorandum of understanding will be signed between the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the state government for the purpose.

''By adopting the stadium, we, with the support of Arunachal Pradesh Football Association would work towards developing the highest levels of facilities at the stadium,'' AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said in a statement.

Chaubey had met Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday.

''Facilities for the state football academy will be also provided in the stadium to help nurture the future footballers from the state.'' On his meeting with Khandu, the AIFF president said: ''Given his keenness to see the game of football grow in the state, I am sure the days are not far when Arunachal Pradesh will emerge a powerhouse of the game in India.'' Chaubey also said that 18,000 school children in the age group of six to 12 years will get the benefits of grassroots development through AIFF e-licensed Physical Education (PE) teachers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized during searches

CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized d...

 India
2
Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Biogen finalizes $900 million drug kickback settlement, U.S. says and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Prominent Chinese commentator urges COVID experts to 'speak out' and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022