KCBC opposes govt anti-drug drive schedule

The Kerala Catholic Bishop's Council (KCBC) on Wednesday raised opposition to state-wide public programmes being increasingly scheduled on Sundays, as it is an important religious day for Christians, and demanded that the LDF government's anti-drug drive commencing from October 2 be rescheduled.

The KCBC, in a release, said the state has been witnessing an increasing trend of Sundays being made a working day for students and government employees as compared to the past.

''It has almost become a routine exercise,'' it claimed.

KCBC further said, ''Sunday is a day of huge importance and worship for Christians and now programmes are being scheduled more often on that day as compared to the past.'' Giving some examples of the same, KCBC said that June 30, a Sunday, was a working day for government employees.

The river-boat racing held in connection with Onam was scheduled every year on a second Saturday, but this year it was held on a Sunday, competitive exams and other public events are being increasingly conducted on Sundays and the Kerala government has now decided to launch the state-wide anti-drug drive on October 2, a Sunday, KCBC said.

An outcome of the anti-drug drive was that it has become a working day for government employees and students, it said.

''We strongly oppose this trend and demand that the programs scheduled to be held on October 2 be rescheduled to October 1 or 3,'' it said.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government, in a Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, decided to declare October 3 as a holiday for all educational institutions including professional colleges in the state on the occasion of Navratri.

