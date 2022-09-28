Left Menu

Month-long exhibition based on Bhagat Singh's life inaugurated in Delhi

The month-long exhibition at Qudsia Bagh here based on Bhagat Singhs life is being organised by the Arts, Culture and Languages Department of the Delhi government.Sisodia said the entire life of Bhagat Singh is a source of inspiration for all of us.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday inaugurated an exhibition here on the occasion of birth anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. The month-long exhibition at Qudsia Bagh here based on Bhagat Singh's life is being organised by the Arts, Culture and Languages Department of the Delhi government.

Sisodia said the entire life of Bhagat Singh is a source of inspiration for all of us. ''Whether it is his childhood, revolutionary activities of his school-college days, during freedom struggle days, or events like his hanging, every episode in his life fills us with patriotism and inspires us to do something for the country. ''This exhibition inaugurated on the occasion of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary will give a sneak peek into his life and will motivate people of all age groups to stand for the nation,'' he added.

Sisodia urged people of Delhi to visit the exhibition and learn from the life of Bhagat Singh. He said it is worth seeing the way in which the story of a young boy becoming a ''martyr'' has been engraved on the walls of Baradari in Qudsia Bagh through archival records and techniques. Along with this, people can enjoy a walk in the historic monument of Delhi, Qudsia Bagh, which holds great significance in the freedom struggle led by Bhagat Singh. In this exhibition, the life events of Bhagat Singh from his birth year 1907 till his death in 1931 have been put on display in four galleries.

This exhibition is open for the general public from September 28 to October 27.

