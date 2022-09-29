HP: Hamirpur NIT signs MoU with Mandi IIT on research, academic workshops

Left Menu

PTI | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 29-09-2022 12:08 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 12:08 IST
National Institute of Technology (NIT), Hamirpur, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi, for research-related activities, academic workshops and scientific conferences.

IIT-Mandi Director Prof Laxmidhar Behera and NIT-Hamirpur Director Prof Hiralal Murlidhar Suryawanshi signed the MoU here on Wednesday evening.

NIT-Hamirpur Registrar Prof Vinod Kumar said the agreement would allow undergraduate and postgraduate students of both the institutes to carry out their studies and research work in joint consultation with the two faculties. The faculty will also be able to share their academic knowledge and jointly publish research papers, he said. This agreement will enhance the quality of students at the two institutes.

On the occasion, Prof Behera addressed the students and apprised them about the ongoing research in robotics and drone technologies at IIT-Mandi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

