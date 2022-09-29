Left Menu

Student now seeing themselves as 'future of the country': Sisodia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 18:24 IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The students of Delhi government schools not only consider themselves as ''the future of the country'' but also wish to ''contribute for the progress of the nation'', Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

Reviewing the curriculum-related activities at a government school, Sisodia said that the confidence in students have gone up and that they now have a ''vision to improve their careers.'' ''Delhi education revolution's biggest achievement is that the confidence level of our children has increased. The students have a vision to improve their careers as well as contribute to the progress of the country,'' he said.

''The aspirations of the children studying in the Delhi government schools are not limited to just getting employed,'' Sisodia added.

The deputy CM also said that while the 'Deshbhakti' curriculum has been beneficial for the students, the entrepreneurship focussed curriculum has helped them improve their communication, teamwork, and leadership skills.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

