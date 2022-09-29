Left Menu

Port authorities should prepare land redevelopment plan: Sonowal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 18:34 IST
Port authorities should prepare land redevelopment plan: Sonowal
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Port authorities should prepare land redevelopment plan for their ports to prepare them for future requirements of businesses, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Thursday.

Sonowal reviewed half-yearly progress and achievements of major ports in 'Chintan Baithak'.

According to an official statement, it was discussed that the port ministry should achieve the capital expenditure targets so as to meet the overall expenditure targets of the government.

All major ports should also lay special emphasis on optimum utilisation of their available land and should prepare a futuristic development plan to cater the forthcoming needs of this business and prepare them for the future requirements and investments, the statement added.

The statement said it was also deliberated during the meeting that emphasis should be on promoting green shipping and reducing the carbon footprint from the port operations.

Sonowal also reviewed the progress of various projects of each major port, discussed during the previous Chintan Baithak, and directed all port authorities to keep an eye on the ongoing projects at the ports for timely delivery.

''We should work towards achieving the goals of Maritime India Vision (MIV) 2030 earnestly,'' he said.

The meeting was attended by all the senior officials of the ministry along with chairpersons of all major ports and top officials of other organisations under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferred due to Hurricane Ian

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferr...

 Global
2
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

India
3
Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms

Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterm...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COVID tests; Europe's generic drugmakers may cut output due to surging energy bills and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022