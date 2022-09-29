Port authorities should prepare land redevelopment plan: Sonowal

Port authorities should prepare land redevelopment plan for their ports to prepare them for future requirements of businesses, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Thursday.

Sonowal reviewed half-yearly progress and achievements of major ports in 'Chintan Baithak'.

According to an official statement, it was discussed that the port ministry should achieve the capital expenditure targets so as to meet the overall expenditure targets of the government.

All major ports should also lay special emphasis on optimum utilisation of their available land and should prepare a futuristic development plan to cater the forthcoming needs of this business and prepare them for the future requirements and investments, the statement added.

The statement said it was also deliberated during the meeting that emphasis should be on promoting green shipping and reducing the carbon footprint from the port operations.

Sonowal also reviewed the progress of various projects of each major port, discussed during the previous Chintan Baithak, and directed all port authorities to keep an eye on the ongoing projects at the ports for timely delivery.

''We should work towards achieving the goals of Maritime India Vision (MIV) 2030 earnestly,'' he said.

The meeting was attended by all the senior officials of the ministry along with chairpersons of all major ports and top officials of other organisations under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)