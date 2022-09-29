Left Menu

FACTBOX-Five key dates in the run-up to Nigeria's 2023 presidential vote

*Dec. 30 - Last day for presidential candidates to submit names of their polling agents *Jan. 12 - Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) publishes voters' register. *Jan. 30 - Electoral commission publishes official notice of poll. *Feb. 23 - Last day of campaigning by presidential and National Assembly candidates.

Campaigning for Nigeria's presidential election in February to choose Muhammadu Buhari's successor officially started this week and candidates on Thursday signed a pledge to ensure a peaceful vote after previous ballots were marred by violence. Buhari is barred by the constitution from running again as he is serving his second and final term. Voters will also elect National Assembly members and state governors.

Here are five key dates in the run-up to the presidential election, according to the electoral commission. *Dec. 30 - Last day for presidential candidates to submit names of their polling agents

*Jan. 12 - Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) publishes voters' register. *Jan. 30 - Electoral commission publishes official notice of poll.

*Feb. 23 - Last day of campaigning by presidential and National Assembly candidates. *Feb. 25 - Voting for president and National Assembly. Governorship races follow on March 11.

