Left Menu

Rajasthan Governor appoints VCs to eight varsities

Prof Ramsevak Dubey has been appointed the VC of Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University, Jaipur Dr Ajit Kumar to Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology, Udaipur and Prof Pradeep Kumar Prajapati to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Rajasthan Ayurved University, Jodhpur. They have been appointed for a term of three years or till they attain the age of 70, whichever is earlier.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-09-2022 23:44 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 23:44 IST
Rajasthan Governor appoints VCs to eight varsities
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday issued orders for the appointment of vice chancellors to eight universities in consultation with the state government.

According to an official statement, Dr Abhay Kumar Vyas has been appointed the vice chancellor of Agriculture University, Kota; Prof Bagda Ram Choudhary of Agricultural University, Jodhpur; and Dr Arun Kumar of Swami Kesavanand Rajasthan Agricultural University, Bikaner. Prof Ramsevak Dubey has been appointed the VC of Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University, Jaipur; Dr Ajit Kumar to Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology, Udaipur; and Prof Pradeep Kumar Prajapati to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Rajasthan Ayurved University, Jodhpur. Prof Kailash Sodhani has been appointed the vice chancellor of Vardhman Mahaveer Open University, Kota; and Dr Balraj Singh of Shri Karan Narendra Agricultural University. They have been appointed for a term of three years or till they attain the age of 70, whichever is earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India
2
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
4
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022