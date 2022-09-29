AIIMS staffers should not ask security guards to fetch tea, refreshments: Director

Taking a strong stand against senior staffers asking security guards to fetch tea and refreshments during duty hours, new AIIMS Director M Srinivas on Thursday said security personnel should not be used for any purpose other than what they are engaged for.

An office memorandum on September 29 also stated that any security staff found taking refreshments or eating food during duty hours will be removed from the rolls of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

According to the memorandum, the director during a visit of the Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences Centre saw one of the security staff carrying tea in a tray on the directions of hospital staff.

Such incidents not only compromise the security for which the staff has been deployed but also portray an adverse image of security services, the memorandum read.

''It is hereby directed that the security staff deployed for security and assistance of patients will not be used for any purpose other than for which they are engaged. The in-charge of the concerned office to which the security staff is posted as well as the respective cafeteria/canteen in-charge will be held responsible if any security staff is found carrying refreshments/tea/coffee, etc. during their duty hours,'' it stated.

Similarly, any security staff found taking refreshments or eating food during duty hours will also be removed from the rolls of AIIMS, it stated.

It will also be ensured by the respective faculty-in-charge and officer-in-charge of security that the security staff perform the duties as specified in the tender agreement for watch and ward services, the memorandum added.

