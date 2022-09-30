Jamia student shot at in Delhi hospital: Police register FIR

Police have registered an FIR in connection with an incident of firing at the Holy Family Hospital here in which a Jamia Millia Islamia student was shot at and injured by another student, officials said on Friday.

Around 8.50 pm on Thursday, information was received regarding a quarrel at Jamia Millia Islamia university library. During inquiry, it was found that there was a fight between two groups of students, a senior police officer had said.

In the incident, Noman Chaudhary (26), a resident of Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh, sustained a blunt injury on his head and had gone to the Holy Family Hospital in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar with his friend Nauman Ali for treatment, the officer had said.

Meanwhile, a student from the second group, Zalal, a resident of Mewat in Haryana, came to the hospital with his friends and fired at Ali outside the emergency ward, the officer had said.

Nauman Ali had a superficial injury on the scalp. The injured was shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. The crime team is inspecting the scene of crime, the police said.

An FIR has been registered in the matter, the officials said.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Holy Family Hospital said, ''There was a clash between two groups in the locality (Jamia Nagar) and some of the injured persons were brought to the hospital Emergency.'' ''One shot was fired in the Emergency between the clashing groups. No bystanders, other patients or hospital staff were injured. The situation was immediately brought under control,'' it said.

