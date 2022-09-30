KCBC not to take part in Left govt's anti-drug awareness drive on Sunday

As the Left government in Kerala is all set to launch its ambitious anti-drug awareness campaign on October 2, Gandhi Jayanthi day, the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) on Friday said the day would be a holiday as usual for the educational institutions under them.

As exams in connection with theological studies are pre-scheduled on the day and as parents, teachers and students are required to take part in various church rites on Sunday, the particular day would be reserved only for religious matters, a KCBC statement here said.

Catholic educational institutions no longer have to comply with the government directives to make Sunday a working day, Fr Jacob G Palackappilly, KCBC spokesperson, said in the statement.

With regard to the government's directive to conduct the anti-drug awareness programme in educational institutions with the participation of students, teachers and parents on Sunday, he said it should be organised on some other day.

The KCBC had on Wednesday raised its opposition to state-wide public programmes being increasingly scheduled on Sundays, as it is an important religious day for Christians and demanded that the LDF government's anti-drug drive commencing from October 2 be rescheduled.

It had also said the state has been witnessing an increasing trend of Sundays being made a working day for students and government employees as compared to the past.

In the wake of increasing drug menace reported in the southern state, the LDF government has decided to organise a wide range of campaign programme against the social evil with the participation of people from various walks of life.

An all-party meeting was convened earlier this week to discuss various aspects of the drive, being launched on October 2, and to request the support of everyone cutting across politics.

Vijayan, who chaired the meeting, had said the anti-drug campaign, beginning next month, would be made a continuous process and further procedures would be finalised after evaluating the first phase which extends up to November 1.

