Left Menu

IIM-C position improves in QS ranking for global business schools

Indian Institute of Management, Calcuttas IIM-C, two-year MBA programme has secured 51st position out of 176 business schools globally in QS Masters in Management MIM 2023 ranking.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-09-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 14:40 IST
IIM-C position improves in QS ranking for global business schools
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta’s (IIM-C), two-year MBA programme has secured 51st position out of 176 business schools globally in QS Masters in Management (MIM) 2023 ranking. It is a jump of two places from 53rd rank last year, IIM-C said in a statement on Friday. The ranking released by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), London-based global higher education analyst, is a prestigious international ranking. The 1-year MBA executive programme of the institute secured 68th rank out of 296 B-Schools globally and 13th in Asia compared to 75th position globally and 14th in Asia last year, the institute said.

The parameters that were considered for the rankings include weightage based on employability (40 per cent), return on investment (20 per cent ), entrepreneurship and alumni outcomes (15 per cent, thought leadership (15 per cent ), and class and faculty diversity (10 per cent). “The QS Rankings demonstrate that the IIM Calcutta MBA, MBAEx and PGDBA programmes are powerful launching pads for our graduates to contribute to business and society in leadership positions,” IIM Calcutta Dean (NI&ER) Prof Manish Thakur said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India
4
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022