Over 6,000 Special Executives to be recruited in Tripura: CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that as many as 6,067 Special Executives would be appointed in the state to assist the police force.

Addressing a National Health Mission programme here on Thursday, Saha said the move will boost the security arrangements of the North-eastern state. The Special Executives would be like Special Police Officers (SPOs) who were recruited during the Left Front rule to assist the state police when insurgency was at its peak in the late 90s. At present, the state has around 3000 SPOs and each of them receives Rs 6,600 per month.

The chief minister also said at the NHM programme that 3,108 Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) qualified candidates would be recruited in the education department to address the shortage of teachers in several government-run schools. Sources in the department said, they will be joining before Diwali. Claiming that the present dispensation is "pro-people', the chief minister said the government will also provide social pension to 30,000 more poor people under 'Mukhyamantri Sahayata Prakalp'. This will be in addition to the existing 3, 39,439 social pensioners who will receive Rs 2,000 per month from October. The chief minister also said that a 15 per cent hike will be given to Aganwadi helpers and ASHA workers.

