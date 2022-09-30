Left Menu

Over 6,000 Special Executives to be recruited in Tripura: CM

At present, the state has around 3000 SPOs and each of them receives Rs 6,600 per month.The chief minister also said at the NHM programme that 3,108 Teacher Eligibility Test TET qualified candidates would be recruited in the education department to address the shortage of teachers in several government-run schools.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 30-09-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 15:44 IST
Over 6,000 Special Executives to be recruited in Tripura: CM
Manik Saha Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that as many as 6,067 Special Executives would be appointed in the state to assist the police force.

Addressing a National Health Mission programme here on Thursday, Saha said the move will boost the security arrangements of the North-eastern state. The Special Executives would be like Special Police Officers (SPOs) who were recruited during the Left Front rule to assist the state police when insurgency was at its peak in the late 90s. At present, the state has around 3000 SPOs and each of them receives Rs 6,600 per month.

The chief minister also said at the NHM programme that 3,108 Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) qualified candidates would be recruited in the education department to address the shortage of teachers in several government-run schools. Sources in the department said, they will be joining before Diwali. Claiming that the present dispensation is "pro-people', the chief minister said the government will also provide social pension to 30,000 more poor people under 'Mukhyamantri Sahayata Prakalp'. This will be in addition to the existing 3, 39,439 social pensioners who will receive Rs 2,000 per month from October. The chief minister also said that a 15 per cent hike will be given to Aganwadi helpers and ASHA workers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India
4
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022