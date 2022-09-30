UK Treasury says OBR's economic forecast will be published on Nov. 23
Britain's treasury department said on Friday that independent economic and fiscal forecasts will be published on Nov. 23.
The statement came after Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng met with the Office For Budget Responsibility.
