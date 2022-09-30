West Bengal: Personality test for SSC 2016 eligible candidates in October

Left Menu

We dont trust this government, Sima Jana, an agitating candidate said.The CBI is investigating the allegations of irregularities in the recruitment processes conducted by the SSC on the direction of the Calcutta High Court.

The personality tests for SSC 2016 eligible candidates for the upper primary will begin in the third week of October, according to a notification issued on Friday.

As directed by the Calcutta High Court, the candidates who have qualified the recruitment examination conducted for the posts of teachers in the upper primary level by the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) will appear for the test, it said.

They will have to download the intimation letter, which will have the dates and other details for test, from the official website, the SCC added.

Hundreds of people who have qualified the SSC examinations but failed to get appointments are on a sit-in demonstration in Kolkata's Esplanade area for the last 530 days.

''We will continue the protest till the recruitment starts. We don't trust this government,'' Sima Jana, an agitating candidate said.

The CBI is investigating the allegations of irregularities in the recruitment processes conducted by the SSC on the direction of the Calcutta High Court. It is alleged that several people who fared poorly in the recruitment examinations were hired as teachers in exchange for lakhs of rupees, while the eligible candidates were overlooked.

Former SSC chairman Subiresh Bhattacharyya, SSC's ex-advisor Santi Prasad Sinha and former education minister Partha Chatterjee are among those arrested by the central agencies in connection with the irregularities.

