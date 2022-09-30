Left Menu

CBI files first charge sheet in Bengal school jobs scam

Following the arrest, he was stripped of his portfolios.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-09-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 19:05 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday filed its first charge sheet in Kolkata’s Alipore court in connection with the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam.

The charge sheet named 16 accused including arrested ex-education minister Partha Chatterjee and former SSC advisor Shanti Prasad Sinha, a CBI official said.

The investigating agency, on the direction of the Calcutta High Court, is probing alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in upper primary and secondary schools in the state.

The alleged irregularities took place when Chatterjee was the education minister. Chatterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the last week of July when he was the state’s industry and commerce minister. Following the arrest, he was stripped of his portfolios. The ruling Trinamool Congress also suspended him.

The CBI arrested Sinha in August.

