Cardiologist G S Wander is new V-C of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences

Noted cardiologist Dr Gurpreet Singh Wander has been appointed as the vice chancellor of Faridkot-based Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Friday.

Last month, Dr Raj Bahadur had quit as BFUHS V-C allegedly after being ''humiliated'' by Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra.

Wander is currently serving as the chief cardiologist at the Hero DMC Heart Institute in Ludhiana.

In July, Health Minister Jouramajra had come under fire from several quarters after he was seen ''forcing'' Dr Bahadur to lie on a dirty mattress at a hospital.

The incident had taken place when Jouramajra was on an inspection to Faridkot's Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, which comes under the BFUHS. A video clip of the incident purportedly showed Jouramajra placing a hand on the veteran surgeon's shoulder as he pointed towards the ''damaged and dirty condition'' of the mattress inside the hospital's skin department.

The minister was then seen to be allegedly forcing Dr Bahadur to lie down on the same mattress.

After the incident, Dr Bahadur had conveyed to the Punjab chief minister the ''humiliation'' he faced, and requested that he be relieved from services.

