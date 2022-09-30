Left Menu

R&D needed to bring down green hydrogen production cost: NSEFI Chairman

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 21:42 IST
R&D needed to bring down green hydrogen production cost: NSEFI Chairman
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@NSEFI_official)
  • Country:
  • India

Research and development (R&D) activities are needed to bring down the production cost of green hydrogen as India aims to become a manufacturing hub of the new energy, NSEFI Chairman R Mehta said on Friday.

Today the cost of per kg green hydrogen is as high as USD 5, he said at Global Green Hydrogen Conference in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Many PSUs and leading Indian corporates have announced their large green energy investment plans, Mehta said in a session at the event, according to a media statement issued by National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI).

''However, worldwide it is recognized that green hydrogen is costly at around USD 5/kg and the efforts are on in India and world over to bring down the costs to around USD 1/kg. This is no small task. It would required R&D and demonstration efforts by leading institutions, PSUs, private sector, academia, and industry bodies like NSEFI,'' he was quoted as saying in the statement.

India will be a manufacturing hub for green hydrogen and the world is looking towards the country for the new and green energy, he said.

In his inaugural address, Mahesh Sharma, Member of Parliament (MP) from Gautam Buddh Nagar said, India has set an ambitious target of 500 gigawatt (GW) of non- fossil energy eapacity by 2030.

''We recently achieved the 150 GW of RE capacity,'' he said. PTI ABI MR MR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India
4
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022