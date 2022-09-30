R&D needed to bring down green hydrogen production cost: NSEFI Chairman

Research and development (R&D) activities are needed to bring down the production cost of green hydrogen as India aims to become a manufacturing hub of the new energy, NSEFI Chairman R Mehta said on Friday.

Today the cost of per kg green hydrogen is as high as USD 5, he said at Global Green Hydrogen Conference in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Many PSUs and leading Indian corporates have announced their large green energy investment plans, Mehta said in a session at the event, according to a media statement issued by National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI).

''However, worldwide it is recognized that green hydrogen is costly at around USD 5/kg and the efforts are on in India and world over to bring down the costs to around USD 1/kg. This is no small task. It would required R&D and demonstration efforts by leading institutions, PSUs, private sector, academia, and industry bodies like NSEFI,'' he was quoted as saying in the statement.

India will be a manufacturing hub for green hydrogen and the world is looking towards the country for the new and green energy, he said.

In his inaugural address, Mahesh Sharma, Member of Parliament (MP) from Gautam Buddh Nagar said, India has set an ambitious target of 500 gigawatt (GW) of non- fossil energy eapacity by 2030.

''We recently achieved the 150 GW of RE capacity,'' he said.

