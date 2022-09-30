There must be adequate focus not only on child nutrition but mother's nutrition too: Smriti Irani

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Friday said there must be adequate focus not only on child nutrition but the mother's nutritional status as well.

She was speaking on the occasion of the inauguration of 'Poshan Utsav' at Kartavyapath, earlier known as Rajpath, here.

Irani invited children from anganwadi centres, child care institutions and government schools to join in the celebrations.

The 'Poshan Utsav' is being organised by the Ministry of Women and Child Development from September 30 to October 2 to celebrate the culmination of the 5th Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2022.

