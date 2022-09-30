Left Menu

SC bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud sits till 9 pm to hear 75 cases listed on board

The Supreme Court bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hima Kohli Friday sat till 9 pm, around five hours beyond the regular working hours, to hear 75 cases to clear the board before the onset of Dussehra vacations. The judges of the Supreme Court hear cases from 1030 am to 4 pm on weekdays.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 21:57 IST
SC bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud sits till 9 pm to hear 75 cases listed on board
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hima Kohli Friday sat till 9 pm, around five hours beyond the regular working hours, to hear 75 cases to clear the board before the onset of Dussehra vacations. In the morning, when the bench commenced proceedings for the day, a lawyer mentioned a matter listed at the bottom of the list citing urgency.

''Don't worry. I have told my family members that today, I'll not come home before completing the Board. I told them not to wait for me,'' Justice Chandrachud said. The judges of the Supreme Court hear cases from 10:30 am to 4 pm on weekdays. Dussehra's break in the apex court will be from October 1 to 9. After finishing the proceedings for the day, Justice Chandrachud thanked all the lawyers, apex court staff, and security officials for their cooperation.

Justice Chandrachud has recently remarked that judges usually had to continue working in their chambers even after normal working hours of the courts and sometimes such work is extended till midnight. Some days back, Chief Justice U U Lalit remarked that if children can go to school at seven in the morning, why cannot judges and lawyers start their day at 9 am? PTI PKS RKS RKS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India
4
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022