Govt extends deadline for filing tax audit report till Oct 7

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 22:58 IST
The income tax department on Friday extended the due date for filing tax audit reports for fiscal 2021-22 by 7 days till October 30.

''On consideration of difficulties faced by the taxpayers and other stakeholders in the filing of various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2022-23, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to extend the due date for filing of various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2022-23, which was 30th September 2022 to 07th October 2022,'' an official statement said. Under the income tax act, those taxpayers who need to get their accounts audited by a chartered accountant are required to file the tax audit report with the I-T department by September 30.

