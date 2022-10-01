India condemns terror attack on education centre in Kabul
- Country:
- India
India on Saturday strongly condemned the terror attack on an educational institution in the Dasht-e-Barchi area of Kabul that left more than 20 people dead and dozens wounded.
The suicide attack at Kaaj Educational Centre took place on Friday and most of the victims were female students, according to reports from Kabul.
''We are saddened by yesterday's terror attack at the Kaaj Educational Center in Dasht-e-Barchi, Kabul, and extend our condolences to the families of the victims,'' External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.
''Indian strongly condemns the continued targeting of innocent students at educational places,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Global order must be anchored in Int'l law: Indian envoy to UN at UNSC meet on Armenia-Azerbaijan flareup
Ahead of Nov mid-term, Trump coins India-US friendship slogan in Hindi
MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar to visit India's first Lithium Cell Manufacturing Plant in Tirupati today
Nine dead after wall collapse in northern India
Ahead of Nov mid-term elections, Trump coins India-US friendship slogan in Hindi