Govt extends deadline for filing tax audit report till Oct 7

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 16:19 IST
The income tax department has extended the due date for filing tax audit report for fiscal 2021-22 by 7 days till October 7.

''On consideration of difficulties faced by the taxpayers and other stakeholders in the filing of various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2022-23, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to extend the due date for filing of various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2022-23, which was September 30, 2022, to October 7, 2022,'' an official statement said on Friday night. Under the income tax act, those taxpayers who need to get their accounts audited by a chartered accountant are required to file the tax audit report with the I-T department by September 30.

