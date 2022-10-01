Kerala CM postpones Europe trip: Sources
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has postponed his Europe trip that was scheduled from Sunday, official sources said.
Vijayan, state Education Minister V Sivankutty and senior government officials, were scheduled to visit some countries in Europe from October 2-12.
The ill health of former party secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan is said to be the reason for cancelling the trip, sources said on Sunday.
Balakrishnan was recently admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after his health condition worsened.
A delegation led by Vijayan was set for a 10-day-long trip which includes visits to IT companies, meeting stakeholders in Ayurveda and tourism sectors and also to understand the education models in countries there.
