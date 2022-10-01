Kerala CM postpones Europe trip: Sources

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has postponed his Europe trip that was scheduled from Sunday, official sources said.

Vijayan, state Education Minister V Sivankutty and senior government officials, were scheduled to visit some countries in Europe from October 2-12.

The ill health of former party secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan is said to be the reason for cancelling the trip, sources said on Sunday.

Balakrishnan was recently admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after his health condition worsened.

A delegation led by Vijayan was set for a 10-day-long trip which includes visits to IT companies, meeting stakeholders in Ayurveda and tourism sectors and also to understand the education models in countries there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)