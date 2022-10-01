Jamia suspends 9 students following scuffle between 2 groups

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University has suspended nine students for ''spoiling'' the peaceful academic environment of the campus, days after a scuffle broke out between two groups, resulting in a student sustaining bullet injuries.

Those suspended include Nauman Ali, a student of LLM semester-3, who had suffered a superficial injury on the scalp after being shot at by another group of students.

Meanwhile, police have also apprehended nine people in connection with the case, including some of the students suspended by the university.

In notices issued on Friday, the chief proctor had accused the students involved in the brawl of ''politicising'' an issue and ''making it a regional scuffle between the students of western Uttar Pradesh and the Mewat region''.

The nine students have been served with a similar notice.

''Nauman Ali, a student of LLM Semester III, is placed under suspension from the course with immediate effect. The Jamia Millia Islamia campus is placed out of bound for Nauman Ali till the final decision of the Discipline Committee,'' the notice, a copy of which has been accessed by PTI, read.

The other students who have been suspended are -- Mohammad Faisal, MA (Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy); Mohammad Shadab Choudhary, Diploma in Electrical Engineering; Nazim Khan, Diploma in Electrical Engineering Semester III; Nasrullah Ansari, Diploma in Electrical Engineering; Noman, BA Sanskrit; Sahil, Diploma in Electrical Engineering; Salman Khursid, BA (Faculty of Social Science); and Suhail, Diploma in Electrical Engineering.

In the notice, the chief proctor mentioned that a scuffle between students of Diploma in Electrical Engineering, Semester I Suhail, Sahil, Mohammad Shadab Choudhary, Nazim Khan and Nasrullah Ansari of the University Polytechnic took place near the library on Friday.

''The security staff had brought the fighting students to the proctor's office, where the proctorial team had started an immediate action against the erring students,'' the notice read.

''Some students namely Noman, BA (H) Sanskrit, Semester V, Nauman Ali, LLM Semester III, Salman Khurshid, student of BA (Pass) and Mohd Faisal, MA (Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy), Semester III politicised the issue and made it a case of regional conflict between the students of western Uttar Pradesh and the Mewat region,'' it added.

Even though the proctor's office immediately took preventive measures, the notice mentioned that the students were again involved in a fight, first at the old library and subsequently, at the reception of the Holy Family Hospital in the presence of police personnel.

In the scuffle, Noman sustained a head injury while Nauman Ali suffered a superficial injury from a bullet on his head.

''The competent authority has found the above unlawful act on the parts of the aforementioned students inside the campus and at Holy Family Hospital in gross violation of Jamia's rules and regulations for initiating disciplinary action against them for spoiling the peaceful academic environment of the campus and creating panic among the students and staff and decided to refer the case to the Discipline Committee,'' the notice read.

Meanwhile, police have registered two cases and apprehended nine people in connection with the scuffle involving the JMI students and a firing incident at the Holy Family Hospital in southeast Delhi, officials said on Friday.

The cases were registered at the Jamia Nagar and New Friends Colony police stations.

