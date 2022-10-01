LS Secretariat to organise special prog for students on Oct 2

About 100 students from across the country will participate in an event in the Central Hall of Parliament to mark the birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on Sunday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

The Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports have selected 99 students from several schools and colleges for the event. While all the participants will pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion, 30 selected ones will be provided a platform to speak.

The students will be shown chambers of both the Houses, Kartavya Path, National War Memorial and Raj Ghat.

The programme is being organised by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), Lok Sabha Secretariat, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

