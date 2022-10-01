Union minister to inaugurate conference of Indian School Psychology Association tomorrow

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will inaugurate a three-day international conference of Indian School Psychology Association at Pondicherry Central University here on Sunday.

In a press release on Saturday, Assistant Registrar of the University K Mahesh said the Union minister would also release books on school psychology in the Indian context authored by association president Panch Ramalingam.

The theme of the conference is ''Meeting the Challenges in Schools - Towards Atmanirbhar Bharat''.

Mahesh said Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Speaker R Selvam, Vice Chancellor of the University Gurmeet Singh would address the inaugural of the conference.

An official source said Pradhan would also declare open buildings at the Puducherry Technological University before participating in the central varsity's function on Sunday.

On the occasion, the Union minister would also release reports on implementation of the New Education Policy.

