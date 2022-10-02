Left Menu

Britain has 'too many' low-skilled migrants -interior minister

Britain has too many low-skilled migrant works and very high numbers of international students, who often brought dependents with them, the country's new interior minister Suella Braverman said in an interview with The Sun on Sunday newspaper.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-10-2022 01:20 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 01:20 IST
Britain has too many low-skilled migrant works and very high numbers of international students, who often brought dependents with them, the country's new interior minister Suella Braverman said in an interview with The Sun on Sunday newspaper. Braverman said new Prime Minister Liz Truss' government aimed to stick to a 2019 election pledge to lower net migration.

"What we've got is too many low skilled workers coming into this country," she said in an interview ahead of the ruling Conservative Party's annual conference. "We've also got a very high number of students coming into this country and we've got a really high number of dependents," she added.

