Oral health awareness camp held at central jail in J-K's Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir's prisons department on Sunday conducted an oral health awareness camp at the central jail here on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti, officials said.

The camp was organised under the mission 'Reaching the Unreached', with the aim of spreading awareness about oral health, especially among prisoners. The prisons department collaborated with Safe Hands Dentistry for the initiative, they said.

Medical and para-medical staff posted in the jail were also provided inputs and training to enhance their knowledge base under the training of trainers programme.

Such oral health awareness camps will be held in all jails in the Valley this month, the officials said.

