Pondy CM proposes setting up medical varsity

Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam who released reports of implementation of New Education Policy in the Technological University said the Centre was extending full cooperation to the union territory and the allocation of Rs 1,160 crore for education was a proof to it.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 02-10-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 20:24 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy who declared open a Rs 47 crore building of the territorial government-sponsored Puducherry Technological University here on Sunday said the administration has proposed to set up a medical university in the union territory.

He said his government's ambition was to ensure that Puducherry emerged as a model state in education.

Stating that the Technological University was the first institution sponsored by the union territorial government, Rangasamy appealed to the students to make use of several facilities available.

He said the engineering college of the government in Karaikal would also be provided more infrastructure as soon as possible. Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam who released reports of implementation of New Education Policy in the Technological University said the Centre was extending full cooperation to the union territory and the allocation of Rs 1,160 crore for education was a proof to it. Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan who is the Chancellor of the Technological University also spoke.

