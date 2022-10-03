Left Menu

UP: 2 teenage sisters go missing; school uniform, bicycle found on roadside

PTI | Barabanki(Up) | Updated: 03-10-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 15:51 IST
UP: 2 teenage sisters go missing; school uniform, bicycle found on roadside
  • Country:
  • India

Two teenage sisters from Kola Gahbadi village of the Jaidpur area here went missing after leaving home for school, police said on Monday.

The girls aged 13 and 14 year are students of class eighth and ninth at Sai Inter college, Jaidpur, which is about seven kms far from their house, police said.

Their clothes and cycles were found on the roadside following which police has launched a search for them. The girls left home at 8 am and their belonging were found at about 8.45 am after which villagers informed the police, they said.

Police are trying to trace the missing girls.

Superintendent of Police, Anurag Vats said an FIR is being registered in this regard on complaint of the family members.

Four police teams have been constituted for solving the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
2
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States
3
Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technology

Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technolog...

 India
4
Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection feature

Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection f...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022