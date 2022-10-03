Colleges need to teach 'museum science' as specialised subject, says ICCR chief

President of the Indian Council of Cultural Relations Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said colleges in the country must have courses in 'museum science'.

The ICCR is an autonomous organisation under the Union government tasked with enriching the country's global cultural relations and helming exchange programmes.

Sahasrabuddhe, a former Rajya Sabha MP, on Sunday said museums have immense historical importance for any country and, therefore, there was need for colleges to teach museum science as a specialised subject.

A lot of youngsters were taking up research in history in the country, which was bringing to the fore its rich heritage, and there was need to provide them good leadership, he added.

