Left Menu

Colleges need to teach 'museum science' as specialised subject, says ICCR chief

PTI | Thane | Updated: 03-10-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 16:47 IST
Colleges need to teach 'museum science' as specialised subject, says ICCR chief
  • Country:
  • India

President of the Indian Council of Cultural Relations Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said colleges in the country must have courses in 'museum science'.

The ICCR is an autonomous organisation under the Union government tasked with enriching the country's global cultural relations and helming exchange programmes.

Sahasrabuddhe, a former Rajya Sabha MP, on Sunday said museums have immense historical importance for any country and, therefore, there was need for colleges to teach museum science as a specialised subject.

A lot of youngsters were taking up research in history in the country, which was bringing to the fore its rich heritage, and there was need to provide them good leadership, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
2
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States
3
Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technology

Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technolog...

 India
4
Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection feature

Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection f...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022