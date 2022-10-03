DUTA observes strike demanding absorption of ad hoc teachers

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 17:59 IST
Delhi University teachers on Monday observed a strike to demand the absorption of ad hoc teachers.

The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) had called the strike and termed it ''successful''.

It came amid reports of ''displacement'' of ad hoc teachers in colleges such as Deshbandhu, Ramjas and Lakshmibai as well as the Department of Commerce and Psychology, a DUTA executive member said.

''In consistent with DUTA resolution passed in its executive meeting held on 30 September 2022, all Delhi University colleges witnessed an entirely successful strike to strongly oppose the unfair displacement of working ad hoc teachers and also vehemently demand the retention of all the displaced ad hoc teachers,'' the DUTA said in a statement.

In the strong-worded statement, the DUTA made it categorically clear that it will leave ''no stone unturned to protect the jobs and dignity of serving ad hoc teachers''.

To pursue the cause of the teachers, the DUTA will organise a press conference on October 11, and meet officials of the University Grants Commission on October 13.

''In case our demands are not met, public and student awareness programmes through mobilisation will take place on October 14 and 17, followed by a total strike call on October 18, 19 and 20,'' the DUTA said.

The DUTA executive recently held a meeting and noted that there has been ''displacement'' of serving teachers in interviews held in various colleges and departments, the member said.

''Displacement in DU of serving teachers has taken place in DBC (Deshbandhu), Ramjas and Lakshmibai colleges as well as the Department of Commerce and Psychology,'' the DUTA had said in a statement on September 30.

The DUTA has demanded that those positions which were created prior to 2019 and filled through ad hoc arrangements should not be reserved for the Economically Weaker Section category.

