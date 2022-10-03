DU launches 6 new, job-oriented courses in School of Open Learning

Left Menu

Delhi University on Monday launched six new courses, including Master of Business Administration, in the School of Open Learning SoL with an aim to provide job-oriented programs.Addressing a press conference, Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said the SoL has completed 60 years, however, no new course has been announced in a very long time.We are launching six new courses in SOL.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 18:42 IST
Addressing a press conference, Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said the SoL has completed 60 years, however, no new course has been announced in a very long time.

''We are launching six new courses in SOL. The first course in Master of Business Administration. The second is Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis), Bachelor of Management Studies, Bachelor of Arts-Economics (Hons), Bachelor of Library and Information Sciences, Masters of Library and Information Sciences,'' said Singh. These courses have been launched after the due approval from the Distance Education Bureau and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and also for MBA, said Director of Campus of Open Learning Payal Mago.

Apprising further about the courses, Mago said these courses have been launched to offer job-oriented courses to students.

''These are very important courses--BBA, MBA, which is a very prestigious course of DU, Bachelor of Management Studies. There are management courses and job-oriented courses. A lot of students are unable to get admission into Economic courses in regular mode. This is also a flagship course of Delhi University,'' she said.

