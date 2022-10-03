Left Menu

CBI detains Russian national in JEE-Mains exam manipulation case

The CBI has detained a Russian national at Indira Gandhi International Airport in connection with its probe into alleged manipulation of JEE Mains examination last year, officials said Monday.The central agency had issued a Look Out Circular against the foreign national, suspected to be main hacker, for alleged manipulation of the prestigious examination, they said.

The CBI has detained a Russian national at Indira Gandhi International Airport in connection with its probe into alleged manipulation of JEE (Mains) examination last year, officials said Monday.

The central agency had issued a 'Look Out Circular' against the foreign national, suspected to be main hacker, for alleged manipulation of the prestigious examination, they said. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was alerted by the central agencies when the Russian national arrived at the airport from abroad, they said. He was immediately detained by the CBI and is being questioned in connection with the JEE manipulation case probed by the agency, they said. Sources said the suspect might be taken into custody. In September last year, the agency had booked Affinity Education Pvt Ltd and its three directors, Siddharth Krishna, Vishwambhar Mani Tripathi and Govind Varshney, besides other touts and associates for alleged manipulation of examination. It was alleged that the three directors, in conspiracy with other associates and touts, were manipulating the online examination of JEE (Mains) and facilitating aspiring students to get admission into top National Institutes of Technology in consideration of huge amounts by solving the applicants' question papers through remote access from a chosen examination centre in Sonepat (Haryana).

