Incumbent Legault's center-right CAQ party projected to win majority in Quebec -CBC News

The nationalist Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) is on track to retain power in the mostly French-speaking Canadian province of Quebec, CBC News projected on Monday, after leader Francois Legault campaigned on protecting French and the economy. The center-right CAQ, which was founded in 2011, was leading in 39 of the 54 seats for which CBC projections were available.

Reuters | Updated: 04-10-2022 05:51 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 05:51 IST
The nationalist Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) is on track to retain power in the mostly French-speaking Canadian province of Quebec, CBC News projected on Monday, after leader Francois Legault campaigned on protecting French and the economy.

The center-right CAQ, which was founded in 2011, was leading in 39 of the 54 seats for which CBC projections were available. CAQ needs 63 seats for a majority in the 125-seat Quebec legislature. Polls closed at 8 p.m. local time (0000 GMT).

