Left Menu

Kerala CM leaves for Europe

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-10-2022 11:22 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 11:19 IST
Kerala CM leaves for Europe
Picture Courtesy Pinarayi Vijayan Official Twitter Handle Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan left for a tour of Europe in the wee hours of Tuesday.

A delegation, led by the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues- Industries Minister P Rajeeve and Fisheries Minister V Abdurahiman left for Norway from the International Airport here, official sources said.

The trip, which would also cover England and Wales, is envisaged to woo more investments to the state, to visit IT companies, meet stakeholders in Ayurveda and tourism sectors and also to understand the education models in those countries, they said.

The trip is scheduled to be wrapped up by October 12.

Though 10-day long trip was actually scheduled to begin from Sunday, it was postponed due to the death of senior CPI(M) leader and three-time state party secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Saturday night.

The Chief Minister directly came to Kochi to begin his trip after attending the funeral of Balakrishnan in Kannur on Monday, the sources added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France
3
ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

 Global
4
Shootout at mall in western Mexico shocks residents

Shootout at mall in western Mexico shocks residents

 Mexico

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022