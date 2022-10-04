First-of-its-kind government-industry partnership announced between Deakin University, Australia and Ministry of Education and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India

Deakin University, Australia, and the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, have come together to announce a first-of-its-kind government-university-industry partnership.

The partnership will offer scholarships, fellowships, skilling, and training programs that will strengthen the India-Australia relationship and lead the way forward for innovative models of knowledge and student exchanges between the two countries.

Four key initiatives have been announced as a part of this unique partnership: 1. Scholarships: Deakin University Vice-Chancellor's Meritorious 100% Scholarships will be offered to ten meritorious Indian students for studying onshore in Australia at one of Deakin University's campuses in 2023. These prestigious scholarships are a part of Deakin University's initiative 'Changing Lives' that aims to support deserving students with an estimable academic history and holistic achievements, with a view to give back to India the skills and experience they gain.

2. Research Fellowships: Among the top 1% universities for global research impact, Deakin University will provide Research Fellowships which offer a 100% tuition fee waiver to twenty high-achieving Indian students for the full duration of their higher degree research studies at the university. These research scholarships will provide passionate students with an opportunity to study with Deakin's vibrant research community in Australia and pursue meaningful research that can provide solutions to global challenges.

3. Skilling and Training: Twenty staff members from the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, will travel to Deakin University for skilling and training programs in 2023.

4. Leadership Development Program: Vice-Chancellors from twenty 'Institutes of Eminence' in India will travel to Deakin University's campus next year for a leadership development and training program that will focus on developing global university skills to harness the potential of the youth of India.

Speaking about the partnership, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said, ''After the National Education Policy 2020 was released, prestigious universities around the world are now looking to collaborate with India. The youth of India care about becoming employable graduates and we are in talks to develop the infrastructure that will make globally relevant skills accessible to Indian youth.'' ''India and Australia have a strong relationship in the key sector of education. Prime Minister Modi met Prime Minister Albanese in the recent Quad meeting, and I have also been on a tour to Australia recently where I visited Deakin and met the team. The crux of this partnership is bringing together the strengths of both nations to provide education and employment opportunities to Indian students,'' he added.

Professor Iain Martin, President and Vice-Chancellor, Deakin University said, ''The Minister said that the number of young people in the 15-to-25-year age group in India is ten times the total number of people in Australia, so digital technology and digital capabilities will be vital in helping India deliver on an aspirational National Education Policy.'' ''On the occasion of 75 years of India's independence, I'm pleased to announce scholarships, fellowships, exchange programs and skilling initiatives will be offered by Deakin University, Australia, in association with the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship for Indian students.'' ''This innovative partnership with the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, will bolster the government-university-industry linkages and give back to our Indian partners and the wider Indian community.'' Ms Ravneet Pawha, Vice-President (Global Alliances) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University said, ''Deakin was the first international education provider to set up an office in India, which speaks volumes about our commitment to the nation.'' ''We have always had an 'in India, with India, for India' approach to engagement in the region and this partnership will add new energy to our efforts to deepen the bilateral relationship through enhanced engagement in education and employability, research and innovation, skilling and training. We are grateful to Minister Pradhan for giving us this opportunity and we look forward to a meaningful partnership.'' This partnership is Deakin's commitment to India's pursuit of excellence in education and will enrich the communities in both India and Australia with unique perspectives and experiences that expand the horizons of students and make them more competitive in the global economy.

About Deakin University Established in 1974, Deakin University successfully combines excellence in teaching, research and effective partnerships with industry and government to deliver high quality courses and undertake research that makes a difference to the domestic and international communities it serves.

Deakin's South Asia operations commenced in 1994 at New Delhi, India, making it one of the first overseas education providers to establish operations in this region. Across India, Deakin engages with the government, industry, and academia to share its vibrant culture of education and research.

