Left Menu

Record-setter mountaineer Savita Kanswal among those killed in Uttarakhand avalanche

Ace mountaineer Savita Kanswal, who had set a national record by climbing Mount Everest and Mount Makalu within a span of 15 days, was among those killed in the avalanche at Draupadi ka Danda-II in Uttarkashi district.Principal of the Uttarkashi-based Nehru Institute of Mountaineering NIM Col Amit Bisht confirmed her death on Wednesday.

PTI | Uttarkashi | Updated: 05-10-2022 14:04 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 14:04 IST
Record-setter mountaineer Savita Kanswal among those killed in Uttarakhand avalanche
  • Country:
  • India

Ace mountaineer Savita Kanswal, who had set a national record by climbing Mount Everest and Mount Makalu within a span of 15 days, was among those killed in the avalanche at Draupadi ka Danda-II in Uttarkashi district.

Principal of the Uttarkashi-based Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) Col Amit Bisht confirmed her death on Wednesday. Her body is among the four bodies retrieved so far.

A 41-member team of mountaineers was returning after climbing the peak when they were hit by the avalanche on Tuesday.

Kanswal worked as an instructor at NIM and had accompanied the team of trainee climbers to Draupadi Ka Danda-II. As the news of her demise broke, there was an outpouring of grief in her Lonthru village in the district.

Kanswal had set a national record by climbing Mount Everest and Mount Makalu within a span of 15 days earlier this year.

She had quickly carved a niche for herself in the world of mountaineering despite being relatively new to the field, Col Bisht said.

Kanswal had done her basic, advance, search and rescue and mountaineering instructor's courses from the NIM in 2013 and had been working as an instructor at the institute since 2018.

Col Bisht said Kanswal was one of the best instructors at the institute.

Born to Radheshyam Kanswal and Kamleshwari Devi, she was the youngest of four sisters. Kanswal, who had humble origins, was ambitious and had the courage and resolve to fulfil her dreams, Col Bisht added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States
2
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wednesday liftoff

NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wedn...

 United States
3
Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

 Norway
4
A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022