Putin says he has signed decree making 'corrections' to mobilisation drive

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-10-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 18:37 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in televised comments aired on Wednesday, said he had signed a decree making "corrections" to the partial mobilisation drive he announced Sept. 21.

Speaking at a meeting with teachers broadcast on state television, Putin said that the decree would defer conscription for additional categories of students, including those enrolled at accredited private universities, and certain postgraduate students.

