Punjab CM Mann bats for collaboration with Tajikistan in academics, tourism

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-10-2022 00:11 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 00:11 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday batted for collaboration with Tajikistan in the fields of academics, tourism, and trade and commerce.

Interacting with a delegation from Tajikistan that called on him here, the CM said with the world emerging as a global village, there is a need for acquainting students about the emerging trends in the education sector.

He said in such a scenario, an academic collaboration between the universities of different countries could do wonders in spreading the light of knowledge in every nook and cranny of the world, besides helping in the overall development of students, according to an official release.

Emphasising on the need for frequent student and faculty exchange programmes between Punjab and Tajikistan, Mann said it would be very beneficial for the students.

Mann said such initiatives could play a pivotal role in updating the knowledge of students and upskilling teachers.

He said Punjab and Tajikistan can initiate measures for starting a student and faculty exchange programme.

He also advocated for mutual collaboration in the tourism sector between Punjab and Tajikistan and invited the visiting delegation to be part of the 'Invest Punjab Summit' being held in the state in February 2023.

