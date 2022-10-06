SPJIMR invites applications for its top-ranked PGDM and PGDM(BM) programmes

SP Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) has opened admissions to two of its programmes for the batch of 2023-25: the institute's traditional flagship Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programme, and its newest offering, the Post Graduate Diploma in Management-Business Management PGDM(BM) programme.

The institute is accredited by The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) International and by the Association of MBAs (AMBA), UK. The recently released Financial Times Masters in Management (MiM) global rankings placed SPJIMR as the 2nd best business school in India. Both the PGDM and PGDM(BM) programmes are accredited by the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

The PGDM and PGDM(BM) are two-year full-time residential programmes. They are taught by a distinguished faculty pool, build on peer learning among a diverse group of students, and offer extensive industry networking and experiential learning opportunities.

In addition to their acclaimed non-classroom learning initiatives that foster a socially-sensitive innovation mindset, the PGDM and PGDM(BM) programmes also offer a Global Fast Track (GFT) for all participants through which they serve an international immersion in their area of specialisation at top-ranked global Business Schools.

In his message to aspirants, Dr Sajeev Abraham George, Chairperson of the PGDM programme, said: ''Our programmes are known for their highly distinctive and innovative approach to management education in curriculum and pedagogy. While the PGDM and PGDM(BM) programmes share a foundational first year curriculum, in the second year, the PGDM programme emphasises functional specialisation while the PGDM(BM) programme provides the students with an opportunity to develop general management competencies.'' PGDM has an annual intake of 240 seats for Indian nationals and an additional 36 seats for foreign nationals, Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs). PGDM(BM) has an annual intake of 60 seats. Applicants will have an opportunity to apply to both programmes in the same form. The last date for applications is November 25, 2022.

Eligibility • Bachelor's degree or equivalent in any discipline from a recognised university • Students in their final year of graduation can also apply • Applicants can apply with scores of CAT 2022 or GMAT (Jan 2020 onwards) • Work experience is not mandatory for the PGDM and PGDM(BM) programmes; Fresh graduates and those with up to five years of work experience can apply Selection Process SPJIMR's selection process assesses not only intellectual readiness in terms of academics but also considers emotional readiness, work experience, extra-curricular activities and aptitude that are aligned with the Institute's mission of influencing managerial practice and promoting values-based growth.

PGDM aspirants are required to opt for two choices of specialisation from Finance, Information Management, Marketing and Operations at the application stage itself. PGDM(BM) develops all functional areas of management holistically and provides the unique flexibility to choose a preferred mix of courses depending on career goals.

Aspirants can fill the form on the online admissions portal at https://pgdmadmissions.spjimr.org/spjimr-2023-25 About SPJIMR: SP Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) (http://www.spjimr.org) is a constituent of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and is consistently ranked among the top ten business schools in India. With a mission to 'influence practice and promote value-based growth' through pioneering programmes and pedagogical innovations, SPJIMR stands out for its unique and distinctive approach to management education.

