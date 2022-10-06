Left Menu

Delhi govt schools to conduct activities for phasing out SUP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 15:33 IST
Delhi govt schools to conduct activities for phasing out SUP
  • Country:
  • India

The government schools in Delhi will conduct weekly activities to phase out single-use plastic from schools and promote waste management, a circular from the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.

The activities include taking pledges, attending lecture sessions in the morning assembly, and sharing items from 'Bartan bhandar' (a separate room in schools to store reusable utensils) with the students.

According to the circular, all government school students will take a pledge to phase out single-use plastic (SUP) every Monday during the morning assembly and lecture sessions will be organised every Tuesday.

It said that items from 'Bartan Bhandar' will also be shared with the students for personal use during small functions or festivals.

''For the activity related to 'Bartan bhandar', one school on a pilot basis from each district under DoE is to be nominated,” the circular said.

All the Delhi Directorate of Education (district) have been asked to nominate one school on a pilot basis under their jurisdiction for necessary compliance with the activities and actions to be taken by the concerned head of the school, it said.

In May, the Delhi government issued an order asking all schools in the national capital to set up a separate room within their premises to store reusable utensils as part of its plan to phase out SUP.

The DoE in a letter to schools had said they need to replace plastic dishes with those made of steel or glass etc, and keep them in a separate store room, ‘Bartan bhandar’.

The ban on certain SUP items came into force on July 1, with the state government’s initiating an enforcement campaign to identify and close down units engaging in production, distribution, stocking and sale of such items, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022